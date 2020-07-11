Elon Musk Reconsiders Supporting Kanye West’s Run For President Over Anti-Abortion Stance
Elon Musk appears to be regretting his decision to support Kanye West’s run for president, after the rapper stated he was anti-abortion.
West announced his decision to challenge Donald Trump last week, and SpaceX CEO Musk wasted no time in publicly endorsing the move as he responded to the announcement to say: ‘You have my full support!’
While many were skeptical about exactly how serious West’s bid for presidency is, the 43-year-old has since revealed more details about his campaign, including his stance on a number of controversial issues.
In a lengthy interview with Forbes released earlier this week, West explained he would be taking an anti-vaccine and anti-abortion stance in the presidential campaign.
The attempt to leave women with no choice but to have a baby is an extremely controversial view that millions of people have protested against, and something that may ultimately make or break a person’s decision to vote for a particular candidate.
In spite of the controversy surrounding the pro-life, pro-choice debate, West made clear his decision was made, as he commented: ‘I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible.’ He also added that he believes the sexual health care organisation Planned Parenthood had been ‘placed inside cities by White supremacists to do the Devil’s work’.
When it comes to vaccines, West revealed he disagreed with them, describing the medicines as ‘the mark of the beast’.
The rapper revealed he’d had coronavirus earlier this year, but while a vaccine could have prevented his illness and have saved the lives of so many others, he still refused to entertain the idea of them. Instead, he recommended we ‘pray for the freedom’ from the virus.
He told Forbes:
It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we’re going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious.
They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven. I’m sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them.
And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it.
West went on to discuss his foreign policy, explaining he was ‘focused on protecting America, first’, as well as the topic of Black History Month, which he described as ‘torture porn’ and something that is used every year for the ‘White supremacy construct’ to remind Black people they couldn’t vote.
After West’s controversial views came to light, Musk was quick to point out that he didn’t agree with everything the rapper believed.
When a Twitter user linked Musk to an article about West’s comments, the businessman responded: ‘We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated.’
Though people may have appreciated Musk’s decision to oppose West’s controversial comments, Musk has since decided to delete the tweet. It’s unclear whether he will continue to support West in his bid for presidency, although it seems doing so would mean he has to go against many of his beliefs.
Topics: Celebrity, Abortion, Anti-vaccine, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Now, President, pro-choice, pro-life, vaccine