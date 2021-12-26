Elon Musk Responds To Chinese Lookalike Who Went Viral

@elonmusk/Instagram/@masikexiaomi/TikTok

Elon Musk has responded after jaw-dropping photos of his Chinese ‘doppelgänger’ went viral.

The resemblance between the Tesla CEO and his ‘twin’ really is so uncanny that many have dubbed the unnamed man ‘Yi Long Musk’. Others were insistent that they were looking at some sort of extraordinarily-convincing deepfake.

Footage of the man initially emerged on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, before being shared widely on other platforms. Many people have been taken aback by the resemblance between the pair, with the mystery man even sharing Musk’s facial expressions and interest in cars.

One person joked, ‘China has its own version of everything,’ while another remarked, ‘They say somewhere in the world there’s a twin out there if yourself…or it is a simulation.’

A third wrote:

In Hindu mythology, the belief is that in the world, there are seven similar looking people. So every person has seven doppelgangers and they may never come across each other in a lifetime.

Now, Musk himself has waded into the conversation, commenting under a side-by-side pic of the ‘twins’ with the following suggestion:

Maybe I’m partly Chinese!

Musk was in fact born in the South African city of Pretoria, to a South African dad and Canadian mum. He has US, Canadian and South African citizenship at the time of writing, but has never before mentioned having any Chinese ancestry.

As reported by news.com.au, the lookalike – who hails from Suzhou, in the eastern province of Jiangsu – intends to do a live-stream at some point today, December 26, to prove himself to those who believe he doesn’t actually look like that.

Stay tuned.