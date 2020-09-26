Elon Musk Said There'd Be 'Close To Zero' Coronavirus Cases In US By End Of April PA Images

Elon Musk may be a successful billionaire, but his words don’t always age well.

Twitter’s a playground for anyone at any time to get schooled, and the Tesla CEO is certainly no exception. Continuing an ongoing but hilarious online feud with US journalist Ken Klippenstein, Musk walked right into a quote tweet that’s now gone viral.

Musk pondered to his 38.9 million followers, ‘What can’t we predict?’, in one of his typically open questions.

Despite plenty of engagement with all sorts of weird and wonderful answers, Klippenstein chose to mercilessly obliterate him, with the following screenshot attached to the quote tweet.

In it, he decided to remind everyone about one particularly awful take Musk shared on March 19, where he said: ‘Based on current trends, probably close to zero new cases in US too by the end of April’. This, as we now know, was so far off the mark he may as well have shared it from space.

The burn currently has over 30,000 retweets and 209,000 likes so far.

Not only is it a chef kiss level of savagery aimed at the Tesla designer, but the stark reality is that almost 204,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US, with over 7,000,000 people having been infected.

With the Trump administration heavily criticised for their handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, infection numbers are starting to creep up again and, like areas of the UK, are dangerously spiking in various hotspots.

As of today, 32,000,000 people worldwide have been tested positive for the virus, with over 988,000 deaths globally.