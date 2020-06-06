Elon Musk Says It ‘Isn’t Right’ People Still In Jail For Selling Weed Now It’s Legal

PA/JRE Clips

Elon Musk has questioned why people are still behind bars for selling weed now that it’s legal in a number of US states.

The SpaceX CEO caught the attention of his Twitter followers this morning, June 6, with a cryptic tweet suggesting he was about to share some sensitive and controversial revelations.

As Black Lives Matter protests continue across the globe, many of Musk’s followers speculated he’d be commenting on racism when he wrote: ‘This will probably get me into trouble, but I feel I have to say it.’

His tweet ended there, and he left his followers waiting for 10 minutes before revealing the second part of his statement, in which he pointed out that although selling weed went from being a major felony to an ‘essential business’ in many states, there are still people in prison for dealing the drug.

Marijuana is legal for both medical and recreational use in a number of US states, including California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Illinois and Michigan, while in others it is only legal for medical uses.

Some states, such as Nebraska and North Carolina, have decriminalised the drug but not legalised it, meaning criminal charges are not applied. In a few states it remains completely illegal.

Musk backed up his argument by pointing out a number of weed stores remained open throughout state lockdowns, suggesting they, like supermarkets and pharmacies, were essential businesses.

Though weed is now legal in many states, a number of people who were found guilty of possessing, selling or manufacturing it before laws changed remain in prison.

Musk argued this ‘doesn’t make sense’ and ‘isn’t right’, prompting many of his followers to agree with him – though some admitted they were disappointed with the follow-up to his first intriguing post.

Weed smokers in states where the drug is legalised or decriminalised can still be arrested for having it if they possess more than the authorised limit, and as marijuana remains illegal on a federal level US law enforcement agencies, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration, can make arrests for marijuana offences.

Though people do remain behind bars for their involvement with marijuana, the number of incarcerations for dealing is relatively low compared to other drugs.

According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, as per Business Insider, weed is the second-least trafficked drug in the US, with 1,675 federal sentences recorded in 2019.

Up to 10 states have removed incarceration as an option for marijuana possession offenders, and when prison terms do result, sentences typically last less than a year.

In spite of his fears, I doubt Musk will get in trouble for sharing his thoughts on the matter; other than with those who thought he was about to reveal some exciting news or ground-breaking secrets.