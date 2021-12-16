unilad
Elon Musk Takes Aim At Jeff Bezos As He Slams Fellow Billionaire’s Work Ethic

by : Julia Banim on : 16 Dec 2021 08:35
Elon Musk Takes Aim At Jeff Bezos As He Slams Fellow Billionaire's Work EthicAlamy

Elon Musk has criticised his fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos for his apparently-lax work ethic.

Although Bezos isn’t doing too shabby, being the second richest person on Earth with a worth of $199 billion, as per Bloomberg,  the Tesla CEO apparently believes there’s room for improvement.

At this time, Musk ranks as the richest person on the planet, with a worth of $255 billion. However, he believes he also bests Bezos when it comes to putting the work in.

Elon Musk (Alamy)Alamy

During an interview with the Financial Times, which recently named Musk as its Person of the Year, the billionaire entrepreneur remarked that Bezos ‘does take himself a bit too seriously’.

Musk continued:

In some ways, I’m trying to goad him into spending more time at Blue Origin so they make more progress. As a friend of mine says, he should spend more time at Blue Origin and less time in the hot tub.

Jeff Bezos (Alamy)Alamy

Allowing for one almost-compliment, Musk did concede that the Amazon CEO had some ‘reasonably good engineering aptitude’, adding:

But he does not seem to be willing to spend mental energy getting into the details of engineering. The devil’s in the details.

Musk has also been named ‘Person of the Year’ by TIME magazine, with the publication hailing him as ‘a clown, genius edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman, cad; a madcap, hybrid of Thomas Edison, P.T. Barnum, Andrew Carnegie and Watchmen’s Doctor Manhattan’.

