Elon Musk Thinks Things Are ‘Not Fine’ With Kanye West
Elon Musk thinks things are ‘not fine’ with Kanye West following the rapper’s Twitter rampage this week.
Concerns for the presidential candidate have been raised recently after West broke down at a rally last weekend while talking about nearly having his daughter aborted.
In addition to this, he went on a Twitter rampage where he referred to his mother-in-law Kris Jenner as ‘Kris Jong-Un’.
His wife Kim Kardashian responded to the tweets and spoke about West’s bipolar disorder. She wrote, ‘Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some.’
Following his very public breakdowns, Musk texted West – who he says he has been friends with for ten years – on Tuesday, July 21, to see if he was OK. Despite the Famous rapper saying he was fine, the tech mogul isn’t convinced.
In an interview with The New York Times, he said:
When he was about a third of the way through the tweet rampage, just to see if he was doing OK, I sent him a text saying, you know, just checking on you, a lot of people are worried, just wondering if you’re OK and he called me back and he actually seemed fine.
He video FaceTimed me and he was in Wyoming with a bunch of friends. He seemed fine on the call. But it sounds like things are, you know, not fine. There seem to be a lot of issues.
Despite stating he doesn’t think Kanye West has ‘his stuff together’, Elon Musk actively encouraged his rapper friend to run for president.
While he encouraged it, he did try to convince West to hold off his campaign until 2024, but West was adamant to run this year. Musk said, ‘I’ve done my best to convince him that 2024 would be better than 2020.’
Musk has been vocal of his support of West’s campaign since the rapper announced he was running earlier this month.
Following his tweet stating that he would be running, Musk replied, ‘You have my full support!’
While some people have found West’s recent rampages entertaining, it’s important we take celebrity’s mental health seriously.
If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone.
