Elon Musk’s Mother Knew He’d Be A Genius At Age Three But Didn’t Know If He’d Be A Success
Elon Musk has managed to amass a fortune through his investments in forward-thinking technology. Musk’s mother has now claimed that she knew that he would be a genius at age three.
Before his fame as the head of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk had managed to invest wisely in several companies and use his coding ability to generate millions of dollars. Earlier this month, the business magnate briefly overtook Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos as the richest man in the world, having amassed a net worth of $209 billion.
However, the fate of the investor wasn’t always certain, and his mother, Maye Musk, says she knew he was genius but wasn’t sure what Elon would do.
Maye discussed her son’s development on CBS This Morning, and said:
At three, I knew [Elon] was a genius, but you still don’t know if he’s going to do great things because many geniuses just end up in a basement being a genius but not applying it.
The 72-year-old model was promoting her book, A Woman Makes a Plan, which discusses her life and children. The book will focus on her divorce from Errol Musk, an emerald mine owner, and how she raised her children as a single mother. Naturally, many will be interested in finding out how Elon became so successful, and the ways he displayed his ‘genius’ at a young age.
In the interview, Maye noted several of Elon’s ventures and her feelings towards them:
I was so excited when he started Zip2 because it just made life easier with door-to-door directions, and then newspapers could have a link that took you to a restaurant.
I know that’s common now, but that was highly unusual and people didn’t believe that’s possible. So that’s why I invested in that at the very beginning – although I didn’t have much money.
After Zip2, Elon became an integral part of the financial company that would become PayPal, before moving on to Tesla and SpaceX.
Maye also talked about her two other children, who have had success in different fields. Elon’s younger brother Kimbal also invested wisely to start up a chain of farm-to-table restaurants, while his sister, Tosca, is a filmmaker.
Fans of space exploration and electric vehicles will be glad that Elon didn’t stay in his mother’s basement. Instead, the business magnate has guided interesting technology to the forefront of space and transport.
