Elon Musk's Net Worth Has Risen $65 Billion In Five Weeks PA Images

Elon Musk’s net worth has risen by almost $65 billion since it was announced last month that Tesla would join the S&P 500 index.

Now reported to be the second richest person on the planet, Musk officially joined the index yesterday, December 21, following months of speculation.

Advert 10

The S&P 500 is a stock market index that tracks the stocks of 500 top US businesses, representing the stock market’s performance by reporting the risks and returns of these companies. It’s used by investors as the benchmark of the market overall, to which other investments can be compared.

Elon Musk PA Images

On the day of the announcement, Musk’s net worth was estimated to be $102.2 billion, according to Bloomberg Wealth.

By December 21, the day of the induction, it was reported that Musk’s fortune had risen by $64.8 billion to $167 billion in a five-week period.

Advert 10

Tweeting that same day, Musk said:

Thanks to everyone who worked so hard to make Tesla successful. My heart goes out to you.

By being inducted into the index, Tesla joins the likes of Amazon, Apple and Facebook, mere days after Tesla shares rose to a record high of $695 (£520) on Friday, December 18.

Advert 10

However, following its debut, shares actually fell by around 5% following widespread investor concern about how the new, fast-spreading coronavirus strain detected in the UK could impact the potential impact on global trade.

Musk is still relatively ‘cash-poor’ as his fortune is closely tied to his shareholdings in Tesla and his other companies SpaceX and The Boring Company, Business Insider reports.

Elon Musk PA Images

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos remains the richest person on Earth, with a fortune of $242 billion, according to Forbes.

Advert 10

Bezos was able to amass an enormous amount of wealth during the US lockdown, with his fortune rising by $93 billion in just nine months.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is the third wealthiest on the list, with his increase in wealth being the next biggest proportionally.

Between the months of February and December, Zuckerberg’s personal wealth almost doubled, and is now reported to be tipping $138 billion.

Elon Musk PA Images

Advert 10

The collective wealth of 651 billionaires in the US increased by more than $1 trillion since roughly the start of the coronavirus pandemic, totalling $4 trillion in early December, 9News reports.