Elon Musk’s Partner Grimes ‘Doesn’t Identify With The Label Of Being A Mother’
Grimes has revealed her son refers to her by her first name, claiming that the one-year-old can sense her ‘distaste’ for the word ‘mom.’
The singer – real name Claire Boucher – explained during a recent appearance at the Met Gala that she’s fine with X Æ A-Xii calling her Claire because she ‘can’t identify’ with the word ‘mother.’
She told Vogue:
I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me, like artistically. Being a mother feels weird to say. For some reason, I don’t identify with that word. Which is also really weird because X, he says ‘Claire,’ but he doesn’t say ‘mama.’
Like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word ‘mother.’ I don’t even know why I have a distaste for [the word] because I respect … I just, I don’t, I can’t identify with it, weirdly.
Grimes also confirmed that the nicknames go both ways, with her and partner Elon Musk referring to X Æ A-Xii simply by ‘X,’ rather than the lengthier and somewhat confusing pronunciation explained by Musk to Joe Rogan after the name caused a firestorm on the internet last year.
The 33-year-old artist made the comments during a ‘get ready with me’ video filmed with Vogue ahead of the Met Gala, in which she revealed the inspiration behind her sci-fi dress, complete with a huge sword made from melted down AK-47s.
CreditsVogue/YouTube
