Elon Musk’s Son X AE A-Xii Makes Surprise Appearance In Adorable Video

by : Julia Banim on : 21 Nov 2021 11:10
Elon Musk's Son X AE A-Xii Makes Surprise Appearance In Adorable Video

Elon Musk’s young son has made a surprise appearance during one of his dad’s work calls, bringing a much-needed dose of cuteness to the Zoom call.

Baby X AE A-Xii could be seen smiling contentedly while sitting on Musk’s lap, at one point exclaiming ‘car!’ during a presentation about a rocket.

Elon Musk. (Alamy)Alamy

In another part of the call, little X could be seen shouting, ‘hi!’ at the camera, waving his arms around excitably. Musk can be heard chuckling gently at his child’s antics, giving a rare insight into the billionaire’s home life.

This call saw Musk give an update on SpaceX‘s Starship spaceship while speaking with members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, during which he outlined his plans to launch Starship into orbit for the first time early next year.

Check it out below:

However, it was X who truly stole the show, chatting away quite happily on his dad’s lap. At one point he could be heard saying, ‘beep beep!’ at footage of a rocket soaring through the air, having clearly inherited Musk’s keen interest in technology.

After a few minutes, someone came in to take X into another room so that the serious adult work could continue. Apparently disappointed to be missing out on the rest of the presentation, X could be heard gurgling and crying in protest as he was carried out of the office.

Born to Musk and former partner Grimes in May 2020, X made headlines due to his unique name. Explaining the choice in a tweet, Grimes wrote, ‘X, the unknown variable Crossed swords. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent’.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Celebrity, Elon Musk, Grimes, Zoom

