Elton John Is Getting His Own Barbie Doll
Barbie has been many things during her lengthy and varied career, from astronaut to Olympic athlete to scuba diver.
Now the beloved fashion doll is channelling the spirit of one of the greatest singer-songwriters in British history: the inimitable, the legendary Sir Elton John.
The limited-edition Barbie can be seen sporting a glittery top, rainbow-hemmed bomber jacket and flared jeans, boldly embellished with a sparkling ‘E’ and ‘J’ on each leg. Her accessories include a purple bowler hat and – of course – a huge, distinctive pair of Elton-esque sunglasses.
Although this doll does not resemble the Your Song singer – this is Barbie through and through – his style and charismatic stage presence are lovingly conveyed, making this an ideal Christmas gift for the Elton John fan in your life.
At $50, this is an Adult Collector doll, and probably isn’t meant for a messy toybox. It’s been released to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Sir Elton’s record-breaking two-day performance at the Dodgers Stadium back in October 1975.
This was the largest-ever concert for a single artist at the time, attended by more than 100,000 fans. As per the Elton John official website, the concerts took place the very next day after his album Rock Of The Westies debuted at number one – coinciding with the day he earned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The historic moment, which ranks among the greatest highlights of Sir Elton’s career, was captured in the 2019 biopic Rocketman.
According to a description on the Mattel website:
Barbie® pays tribute to the legendary singer, songwriter, pianist and composer Elton John. The most successful male solo artist of all time, Elton has amassed numerous gold, platinum and even one diamond album, plus countless music industry achievements throughout the span of his career.
[…] The Elton John Barbie® doll is a bold collaboration that personifies two cultural icons and honors the extraordinary artistry and musicianship of a stellar performer.
Sir Elton himself has tweeted his approval:
Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honour. I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential.
A truly striking collaboration between two titans of pop culture, and a reminder of one of the seminal moment in Sir Elton’s incredible musical career.
You can purchase a doll for yourself through the Mattel website, the Walmart website or through Amazon.
