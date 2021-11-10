Emily Ratajkowski Explains Pete Davidson’s Secret Allure To Women

NBC/Jess Miglio/Paramount Pictures/AFL Archive/Alamy

Emily Ratajkowski has broken down Pete Davidson’s ‘It Factor’ as the comedian remains in the spotlight through rumours of his possible relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Davidson has been spotted hanging out with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star a number of times over the last few weeks, and though he jokingly addressed the speculation in a recent interview, fans are yet to find out whether there really is anything going on between the pair.

Advert 10

Whether romantic or not, Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson prompted some people to wonder why the reality star and businesswoman is drawn to spending time with the comedian, who has previously been linked to other beautiful, successful women such as Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor.

Hear Ratajkowski’s thoughts on the matter below:

Loading…

Ratajkowski touched on this question during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Myers earlier this week, after having worked alongside Davidson for a campaign photoshoot in September.

Advert 10

The model described the Saturday Night Live star as a ‘professional’, and told Myers he was ‘being a little harsh’ when he described him as ‘the guy who’s there to be the ‘not a model’ in the model shoot’.

She continued:

He’s got the height, Obviously women find him very attractive… Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?’ And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!

On top of all that, Ratajkowski added that Davidson has a ‘good relationship with his mother’, suggesting she considers him to be the whole package.

Advert 10

Alamy

Her description was enough to convince Myers to invite Davidson back on his show, with the host giving his own opinion of the comedian as he described him as a ‘sweetheart’.

Though Ratajkowski’s insights into Davidson’s charm come from an in-person meeting, his attractive qualities certainly aren’t lost on everyone as one Twitter user earned thousands of likes by pointing out there’s no reason he shouldn’t be able to win over the likes of Grande and Kardashian.

They wrote: ‘I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone’s like “wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???” and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality.’

Advert 10

Another responded to say it was Davidson’s humour that helps him win hearts, writing: ‘He is funny. I don’t get why everyone is confused why he gets the girls.’

Whether his charm, his height or his jokes, it’s clear Davidson has got ‘it’ going for him!