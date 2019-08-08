Emily Ratajkowski Makes Body Positivity Statement With Hairy Armpit Picture

PA/ emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski has long been an advocate for body positivity, using her influential platform to encourage others to become comfortable with their bodies.

Ratajkowski, 28, has repeatedly used nude or controversial pictures to define herself and exert control over the way she is looked at.

Of course, not all of us have been blessed with Ratajkowski’s huge eyes and enviable bone structure, but her thoughts on body shaming and female sexuality have certainly helped open up some interesting conversations.

Ratajkowski has now shared a hairy armpit pic in a bid to normalise – and even beautify – the idea of female body hair.

The black and white picture, uploaded to her vastly popular Instagram page, shows Ratajkowski staring into the camera with her signature confidence while raising her arms behind her head.

A patch of hair can be clearly seen under one of her armpits, and Ratajkowski’s defiant expression suggests she doesn’t care a jot.

Ratajkowski captioned the photograph:

“Give women the opportunity to be whatever they want and as multifaceted as they can be.” I wrote an essay for @harpersbazaarus about the importance of women’s right to choose (how she dresses, what she posts, if she decides to shave or not) no matter what influences have shaped the way she presents herself. Do your thing ladies, whatever it might be. Link in bio.

Ratajkowski’s essay for the September edition of Harper’s Bazaar continues with the theme of a woman’s right to choose how she is perceived.

Ratajkowski wrote:

If I decide to shave my armpits or grow them out, that’s up to me. For me, body hair is another opportunity for women to exercise their ability to choose—a choice based on how they want to feel and their associations with having or not having body hair. On any given day, I tend to like to shave, but sometimes letting my body hair grow out is what makes me feel sexy. And there is no right answer, no choice that makes me more or less of a feminist, or even a “bad feminist,” to borrow from Roxane Gay. As long as the decision is my choice, then it’s the right choice. Ultimately, the identity and sexuality of an individual is up to them and no one else.

In her essay, Ratajkowski touched upon the issue of young women being at peace with their bodies in the age of social media, noting they are more vulnerable than ever to ‘immediate feedback and criticism’.

It’s summertime, and plenty of young women will no doubt be feeling a little bit anxious about slipping back into their bikinis.

As a teenager I honestly used to freak out about the slightest wisp of hair being left on my leg, and it would genuinely make days on the beach significantly less fun.

Hopefully, Ratajkowski’s picture and essay will help teens of today feel a little bit more secure in their own bodies.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]