Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Why She Was ‘Relieved’ To Have A Son Instead Of A Daughter

Emily Ratajkowski has spoken out about why she was ‘relieved’ to give birth to a son rather than a daughter.

Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed their first child Sylvester Apollo Bear in March this year, describing his arrival on Instagram as ‘the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life’.

During a conversation with author Lisa Taddeo, the 30-year-old model opened up about motherhood, revealing she had ‘initially’ wanted a daughter, but was ‘so relieved’ when she realised she was having a baby boy.

Ratajkowski had been concerned about a daughter ‘being sexualized way before puberty and being aware of it’, revealing that, as she would like more children, this ‘might be something I deal with later’.

Recalling a memory from her own childhood, Ratajkowski told Elle:

I have a memory: I did a sexy move down the wall of my parents’ kitchen. I was probably in first grade and my parents were like, ‘Where did you learn that?’ I was like, ‘I fricking learned it. That’s what women do’.

In her upcoming essay collection My Body, scheduled for release on November 9, Ratajkowski recounted being sent home from a school dance at the age of just 13 as the chaperones had deemed her outfit ‘too sexy’.

Ratajkowski also writes about becoming aware of men’s attraction to her when she was 12, with her own mother pointing out instances where a man would stop ‘dead in his tracks’ at the sight of her.