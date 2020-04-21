Eminem Celebrates 12 Years Of Sobriety PA Images/@eminem/Instagram

Eminem is celebrating being 12 years sober.

The Lose Yourself rapper took to Instagram today, April 21, to share a picture of his 12-year sobriety coin, writing: ‘Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid.’

After sharing the news, thousands of fans and other recovering addicts commented on the rapper’s post congratulating him, and talking about their own sobriety too.

One person mentioned how Eminem’s song Not Afraid helped them get sober again and they are now approaching six years, while another said, ‘Congratulations! I’ve been doing this “thing” for 32 years and it only gets better.’

The 47-year-old has spoken candidly about his battle with drink and drugs prior to becoming sober, revealing he even suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2007.

While some addicts battle illegal drugs, Eminem – real name Marshall Mathers – became addicted to prescription opioids, such as sleeping pills.

Speaking about his journey to sobriety in the 2012 documentary How To Make Money Selling Drugs, Mathers explains he doesn’t know at what point that it started to become a problem and didn’t believe people when they approached him with their concerns.

Eminem PA Images

He also opened up about his 2007 methadone overdose, saying:

My organs were shutting down. My liver, kidneys, everything… They didn’t think I was going to make it. My bottom was going to be death. The doctors told me I’d done the equivalent of four bags of heroin. They said I was about two hours from dying.

The rapper credits his children for the reason behind his sobriety. Mathers has one biological daughter with ex-wife Kim Scott, Hailie, along with adopted daughter Alainia, who’s actually Kim’s sister’s child, as well as Whitney, Kim’s child she reportedly had with another man.

The three girls grew up together with Mathers as their main father figure – something that spurred his recovery.

Speaking to Vibe magazine after the release of his 2010 Recovery album, Eminem spoke about how he felt ‘stronger than ever’.

He said:

I feel stronger than ever, better than ever, nothing is going to stop me. That is the undertone of the record. It’s also; I think that, um, by me putting out a record like this, it can show people that no matter how down you are, it does get better.

Ten years on from the interview, Mathers still seems to be ‘better than ever’ and, despite his battles, continues to be one of the world’s best rappers.

Congratulations to Eminem for being 12 years sober.