Eminem Gushes With Pride Over 24-Year-Old Daughter Hailie Mathers
Eminem took a break from being a Rap God to don his ‘proud dad’ hat and gush over his daughter, Hailie Mathers.
The rapper welcomed his 24-year-old daughter into the world in 1995 with his high school sweetheart and ex-wife Kim Scott, and she went on to have a successful school career, graduating both high school and college.
Hailie has attracted some unwanted attention in the past (cough, Machine Gun Kelly, cough), after which her dad defended her (by entering into a long-running feud), and he has now gone on to express how proud he is of her.
Eminem opened up about his daughter during an appearance on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast earlier this month, where Tyson asked how she was getting on and whether she had a boyfriend and children.
The Lose Yourself singer commented:
No babies, just… a boyfriend, but she’s doing good.
She’s made me proud for sure. She’s graduated from college.
Check out Eminem’s interview here:
The rapper went on to talk about how it felt to have such a grown-up daughter, describing it as ‘crazy’.
He continued:
I have a niece that I have helped raise too that’s like a daughter – pretty much like a daughter to me – and she’s 26, and then I have a younger one at 17 now.
When I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing I’m most proud of, is being able to raise kids.
Hailie graduated from Chippewa Valley High School with the highest distinction of Summa Cum Laude and went on to attend Michigan State University, where she earned a degree in Psychology and graduated in 2018. It was at college that she met and began dating boyfriend Evan McClintock.
Hailie spoke about her future plans in an interview with the MailOnline in 2018, where she said she was considering trying to become a social media influencer.
The graduate commented:
I’m not sure yet, it’s kind of up in the air, still.
People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don’t have any [management].
Hailie went on to describe her father as supportive, adding the pair are ‘very close’.
According to Us Weekly, Hailie gushed about her parents as she gave Eminem and her mother a sweet shout-out in a ‘Most Influential’ publication posted by her high school.
At the time, she wrote:
My mother and father because they have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have.
I’m sure Hailie will continue to make Eminem proud throughout her life!
