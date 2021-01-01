Eminem Shocked That Saturday Night Live's Stan Parody Was 'Actually Really Good' PA Images/NBC

Eminem was pleasantly surprised at how much he liked Saturday Night Live’s (SNL) ‘Stan’ parody.

Pete Davidson starred in the spoof of the rapper’s 2000 song that aired earlier this month, which saw the arguably-morbid song with a festive twist.

In the skit, Davidson is writing to Santa asking for a PlayStation 5, instead of it being aimed at Eminem like the original.

Eminem – real name Marshall Mathers – briefly stars in the parody himself, proving that the hit comedy show got the green light from the rapper prior to making it.

Discussing the skit with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Eminem explained that he was initially unsure about it all, but was pleased with how it all turned out.

The Mockingbird rapper said, as per UPROXX:

I remember they sent me the lyrics to it and I was reading them on paper and I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if this is going to be that good.’ And then the weight, when he said it, I was like, ‘Holy sh*t.’

He continued, ‘First of all, everybody’s raps look terrible on paper, right? Because you don’t necessarily know unless you’re a rapper yourself. You don’t necessarily know where… Even if you are, you don’t know where they’re going to hit the beat at, what pocket they’re going to choose.’

Mathers added that Davidson was in an ‘ill pocket’ for his version of Stan, and that the 27 year old’s delivery was ‘really on point’.

He went on:

It was not what I expected when I saw it. I was like, ‘Man, this is actually really good.’ The whole thing was great.

You can check out the parody here.

