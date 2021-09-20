Eminem’s Daughter Looks Startlingly Like Him In TikTok And Fans Are Losing It

Alamy/@hailie_jade_/TikTok

Fans cannot believe how alike Eminem and his daughter look, after she recently posted a video on TikTok.

Hailie Jade Mathers took to the platform to post a make-up inspiration video, showing herself make-up free before transforming into a weekend make-up look.

Followers have since been left in awe of how much the 25-year-old looks like her rapper father.

In the video, Mathers can be seen mouthing along to the song, wearing a bun, shaking her head and gesturing along to the words.

She is make-up free and looks startlingly like her famous father, before she then covers the phone’s camera with her hand.

Mathers then reveals her transformation look, which consists of sleek straightened hair, pink lipstick and a black blazer, which fits the video’s caption of: ‘Weekend vibes’.

The post has since amassed over 58,300 views and hundred of comments, with followers having flocked to TikTok in awe of just how much Mathers looks like her father. One said: ‘Holy hell she looked just like her dad in the beginning.’

Another wrote:

You guys are always asking about Em. Please remember she’s her own person.

A third commented: ‘Em really said copy – paste.’

Mathers is the daughter of the 48-year-old rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, and Kimberly Scott.

The pair were married for four years, before getting divorced in 2001. They got back together in 2016 however, in April, they divorced again.

On Mike Tyson’s Hot Boxing podcast, Eminem said how proud his daughter had made him and how she was ‘doing good’.