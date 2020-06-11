Emma Watson Breaks Silence Over J. K. Rowling's Transphobic Tweets PA Images

Emma Watson has joined Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe in speaking out against J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans comments.

The actor, famed for her role as Hermione Granger, tweeted her support for trans people amid growing fury against a number of controversial tweets from Rowling.

Over the weekend, Rowling was accused of transphobia when she mocked a headline about ‘people who menstruate’, saying she believed the discussion of gender identity invalidates biological sex.

After comments mounted up online saying Harry Potter had been ‘ruined’ for thousands of LGBTQ+ fans, a number of stars from the film series have spoken out.

‘Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,’ Emma tweeted on Wednesday night, June 10.

‘I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.’

Emma went on to say she proudly donates to charities such as Mermaids and Mama Cash, encouraging fans who are able to, to do the same.

While Rowling has been accused of transphobia in the past, the latest row began on Saturday, June 6, when the author shared an online article about ‘people who menstruate,’ writing: ‘I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?’

Her comments sparked backlash from people all over the globe, including Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, who said that although Rowling had changed ‘the course [his] life had taken’ by casting him as HP, he felt ‘compelled’ to wade in on the debate.

‘Transgender women are women,’ he went on to say. ‘Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.’

He added:

If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything…’If they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups… If you believe that a particular character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life — then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred.

However, Rowling has since issued a 3,663 word essay on her website titled: ‘J.K. Rowling Writes about Her Reasons for Speaking out on Sex and Gender Issues.’

In the essay, she touched on personal issues where she spoke about being sexually assaulted in her 20s and revealed she’s scarred from domestic abuse in her first marriage. Rowling implied her views came from a point of concern for women’s safety. You can read the full essay here.

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the film series has since weighed in on the debate, pledging her support to trans women.

‘If Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging for you, that love is infinite and there to take without judgment or question. Transwomen are Women,’ she wrote on Twitter. ‘I see and love you, Bonnie.’