Emma Watson Says She’s ‘Self-Partnered’, Not Single

Emma Watson doesn’t see herself as single despite the fact she’s not in a relationship; instead she considers herself ‘self-partnered’.

It’s a good term to use when you’re trying to make yourself feel less guilty about eating both portions of a dessert meant for two – ‘one for me, and one for my partner, me.’

I’ll definitely be adopting it for that exact reason.

The self-partnered way of life would probably prove more problematic when it came to taking part in activities requiring two people, however, like buying a Duo ticket on a train.

But that’s probably not a problem for the Harry Potter star – I can’t imagine Watson needs to scrimp on her train travel.

Anyway, she’s obviously figured out how to deal with all the technicalities that go with being self-partnered, as she’s said she’s ‘very happy’ with her current status.

The 29-year-old spoke about her love life in an interview with Vogue, where she pointed out you don’t need a partner – other than yourself – to feel accomplished as you head into your 30s.

Watson admitted it did take her a while to accept that realisation, however, saying:

I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.

Loving @EmmaWatson for speaking out about the pressure on 30-somethings to be in a relationship, have a family and a home. I’ve been through a lot of struggles in my life, partly due to autism, so am happy being “self-partnered.” #EmmaWatson — John Wells (@JohnWMentor) November 5, 2019

With her next big birthday just a few months away, however, Watson did say she’d been feeling anxious about where she was in life.

She explained:

I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal’… Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious.’ And I realise it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out… There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.

While she might not have a husband or baby, there’s no doubt the actor has accomplished an incredible amount in her 29 years. After making a name for herself on Harry Potter she went on to create other films like The Perks Of Being A Wallflower and the upcoming Little Women.

Watson is also a keen activist who was appointed UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in July 2014 before going on to serve as an advocate for UN Women’s HeForShe campaign in promoting gender equality.

She has also been involved in the promotion of girls’ education as well as fair trade and organic clothing, and earlier this year Watson helped launch a free legal advice helpline for women who have experienced sexual harassment at work.

Many social media users have praised the way Watson spoke about her relationship status, with a few saying they plan to adopt the term ‘self-partnered’ for themselves.

