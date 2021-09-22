Emmys Producer Hits Out At Seth Rogen For His ‘Deeply Frustrating’ Covid Jokes

CBS

Seth Rogen’s jokes about coronavirus have been branded as ‘deeply frustrating’ by Emmys producer Ian Stewart.

Rogen took to the stage as a presenter on the night of the awards ceremony, joking about the amount of people who were in the room considering the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it was reported that Rogen did not get his covid comments approved prior to his speech, leading to Emmys producers being thrown off guard and feeling irked by the sudden improvisation.

As part of his presenting speech, Rogen walked on stage and immediately joked about the coronavirus pandemic. According to AV Club, he said: ‘What are we doing? They said this was outdoors! It’s not! They lied to us! We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now.’

He then continued to poke fun at the event, stating he would ‘not have come to this’ and questioned why there was ‘a roof’.

Producer Stewart has since spoken out about Rogen’s tongue-in-cheek comments, telling Variety how crew at the Emmys had ‘worked for months and months to make that safe space’. According to Stewart, health authorities had also been involved to try and make the space as risk-free as possible, with the event having been ‘signed off by LA County’.

Rogen supposedly undermining such measures, including tables being ‘distanced’ and ‘everyone […] vaccinated’ and having tested negative prior to the event, subsequently frustrated Stewart.

Stewart also expressed annoyance at how Rogen decided to go off-script, particularly due to the fact that he had ‘rehearsed’, ‘so he knew exactly what it was’. His improvisation meant that producers had to ‘play catch up’, AV Club reported.

He said:

So, I just felt it was an unfortunate misdirect from him. Because it wasn’t just our decision. This is the health authorities’ decision as well, to say that it’s a completely safe environment if you do all those things.

He noted that all of the discussions which had gone into making sure the health protocols were ‘right’, felt a ‘little wasted’ due to Rogen’s jokes.

Stewart concluded that it was ‘deeply frustrating’ to hear Rogen’s speech, considering how ‘desperately aware of COVID’ the industry is and having done ’50 productions nearly in COVID’ and not having had ‘people get sick’.

