ER Star Dearon ‘Deezer D’ Thompson Dies Aged 55

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 08 Jan 2021 08:03
ER Star Dearon 'Deezer D' Thompson Dies Aged 55

Actor Dearon Thompson, who starred in ER, has died at the age of 55, following a suspected heart attack.

He is reported to have been ‘found unresponsive’ at his Los Angeles home on Thursday, January 7, morning.

Although at this stage there is no official cause of death, his brother Marshawn told TMZ his family believe it was most likely to have been a heart attack, given his medical history.

ER Star Dearon ‘Deezer D’ Thompson Dies Aged 55ER Star Dearon ‘Deezer D’ Thompson Dies Aged 55deezerd10/Instagram

The actor has suffered with a number of heart problems over the years, and underwent major surgery in 2009 to replace his aorta and fix a heart valve.

‘I have a heart valve that is leaking and the aorta had expanded to way beyond what it is supposed to be,’ he told RadarOnline of his surgery at the time, via The Sun.

‘As soon as the doctor identified what was going on, he put me in here… What I was going through for the last year – that was scary. I’m fearless about the surgery.’

ER Star Dearon ‘Deezer D’ Thompson Dies Aged 55ER Star Dearon ‘Deezer D’ Thompson Dies Aged 55Warner Bros. Television

Dearon, who rapped under the title of Deezer D, played Nurse Malik McGrath for almost 200 episodes of the hit medical drama, between 1994 and 2009.

The 55-year-old performed in the Christian and underground hip hop communities under his Deezer alias, as well as giving motivational speeches.

As well as his role as Malik McGrath, Dearon also appeared in Romy and Michele, CB4 and Fear of a Black Hat.

Rest in peace.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Emma Rosemurgey

