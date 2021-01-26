Etsy Stock Jumps 9% After Elon Musk Tweets He 'Kinda Loves It' PA Images/atgrandmastable/Etsy

Etsy stock has jumped by nearly 9% after Elon Musk tweeted that he ‘kinda loves’ the online marketplace.

Taking to Twitter, the Tesla CEO informed his followers that he had ‘bought a hand knit wool Marvin the Martian helm for my dog’, after remarking, ‘I kinda love Etsy.’

For those who need a reminder, Marvin the Martian is an extraterrestrial character from Looney Tunes who wears a green helmet with a brush on top. Musk has since shared a pic of the dog in question, and it does indeed look extremely cute in its woolly get-up.

Now, if your regular Joe dropped such an ordinary tweet, it would probably result in a few likes and maybe a low-key thread of wholesome pics of dogs in costumes. But when it comes to a billionaire tech entrepreneur like Musk, the ripple effect is quite different.

As per a report in CNN Business, shares of Etsy rose by almost 10% in premarket trading on Tuesday, January 26. The stock reportedly pulled back after the market opening. It was said to be 8% higher at opening time, but by the late morning, it was flat.

As there had been no other business news from Etsy on the morning of Tuesday, January 26, CNN Business believes it’s safe to assume Musk’s tweet had been ‘the primary catalyst’ for the surge.

Sadly, I have been unable to find this stock-boosting ‘hand knit wool Marvin the Martian helm’ for my own pooch, although this has opened my eyes to the wide range of cosy knits available for pups on Etsy.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Musk’s Twitter activity has had a direct impact on the stock market.

In December 2020, Musk simply tweeted, ‘One word: Doge,’ in reference to parody Bitcoin rival, Dogecoin. As per CNN Business, this single tweet sent shares of Dogecoin soaring by almost 20%, and the highly meme-able cryptocurrency was soon trending on Twitter.

Musk even updated his Twitter bio to include the title ‘Former CEO of Dogecoin’ as a nod to his role in Doge’s rise.

Rising Tesla Share Price Creates Army Of Self-Named 'Teslanaires' PA Images

As reported by NBC News, Etsy shares have soared by more than 313 % over the course of the past year.

The shopping marketplace has proven prosperous during the coronavirus pandemic, helping small businesses with an online presence reach customers during lockdown.