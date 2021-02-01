Evan Rachel Wood Vows To 'Expose' Marilyn Manson For 'Brainwashing' And 'Horrifically Abusing' Her PA Images

American actor Evan Rachel Wood has vowed to ‘expose’ her relationship with Marilyn Manson, who she says brainwashed her.

Wood took to Instagram today, February 1, and issued a statement that claims Manson – real name Brian Warner – groomed her from when she was a teenager.

The actor has previously opened up about having experienced an abusive relationship, but failed to name Manson until now.

Manson, 52, and Wood, 33, began their relationship in 2007 and got engaged in January 2010. The pair called off their engagement seven months later.

evanrachelwood/Instagram

The Instagram post from Wood alleges, ‘The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.’

Wood continued:

I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.

The 33-year-old finished the statement with, ‘I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.’

Evan Rachel Wood PA

Wood gave a testimony in 2019 about an alleged abusive relationship she’d been in as part of a hearing for the establishment of the Phoenix Act. The act extends the statute of limitations on domestic violence felonies from three years up to five years.

Mental Hammer had tried to address the matter with Manson during an interview, which led to the singer hanging up on the interviewer.

His representation later issued a statement on the interview and branded it ‘inappropriate’ for Manson to comment on Wood’s testimony.

Marilyn Manson PA

Part of the statement read, ‘Personal testimony is just that, and we think it’s inappropriate to comment on that. [Metal Hammer] then go on to talk about Manson being accused of ‘terrible things’ by unnamed ‘critics’ but offer no guidance on who these critics are and what these things are, so it’s not possible to comment.’

Metal Hammer defended its line of questioning say that, ‘We’re not accusing Marilyn Manson of anything. We just wanted to have a conversation about it. He refused.’

UNILAD has reached out to Manson’s representation for comment following Wood’s claims.