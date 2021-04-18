Everyone’s Confused Why The BBC Reported On Hugh Grant’s Visit To Somerset Bakery

BBC News/Twitter/PA Images

I’ll be honest, as a journo I’ve had my fair share of slow news days. You know, the ones where you find yourself writing about cute animals and food products under the guise of ‘news’.

But in the midst of the pandemic, as normal life slowly but surely starts to creep its way back in here in England, it’s understandable that people have been left scratching their heads over what does and doesn’t make its way into the news.

One quick glance on my Twitter timeline brought up one question and one question only: why has Hugh Grant visiting a bakery in Frome, Somerset, made it into BBC News’ headlines?

‘Actor Hugh Grant has been spotted enjoying lockdown easing out shopping in Somerset,’ reads the first line of the widely-shared article, which has left people asking, ‘WTF?’

The article went on to reveal the actor had purchased a bacon roll, a cup of coffee and a custard slice, with staff from the bakery describing him as ‘a very polite and well-spoken gentleman’.

Honestly, this is the kind of content I’m here for.

‘Are we searching for Hugh Grant? Do we need to know where he is at all times?’ one Twitter user questioned.

Another wrote, ‘This is not a drill. Hugh Grant has been spotted in a bakery in Frome.’

A third joked:

Tory corruption. Brexit chaos. Highest COVID death rate in Europe. BBC: No idea what you’re on about. Hugh Grant buys a loaf. BBC: Oh f*ck yes!

However, the BBC did note that Somerset has become a popular hotpot for celebrities recently, which could go some way to explaining why the public broadcasting service deemed it as newsworthy. I guess we’ll never know.