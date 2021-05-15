unilad
Extreme Wrestling Legend New Jack Dies Aged 58

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 15 May 2021 10:03
Extreme Wrestling Legend New Jack Dies Aged 58

Wrestler Jerome ‘New Jack’ Young has died at the age of 58.

Reportedly he died of a heart attack yesterday, May 14, at his home in North Carolina, US. Young’s wife Jennifer confirmed the news of his passing.

Young started to rise in the wrestling world in the 1990s and apparently adopted his stage name from the 1991 crime drama New Jack City.

He has since been described as one of the ‘most controversial wrestlers in professional wrestling’, as well as being an ‘intense and ‘charismatic’ performer.

Initially starting with the United States Wrestling Association, the late 58-year-old joined Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) in 1995.

Young was known for being part of the duo ‘The Gangstas’ alongside fellow wrestler Mustafa Saed. The pair tag teamed against huge wrestling names such as The Rock N’ Roll Express and The Undertaker.

New Jack retired from the profession in 2013, but made a comeback just three years later. Over the duration of his career, he held the ECW World Tag Team Championships several times.

People have since taken to Twitter to share their condolences. One person wrote, ‘Saddened to hear the news that Jerome ‘New Jack’ Young has passed away May Natural Born Killaz be playing as loud as it can be where ever you are brother.’

Someone else tweeted, ‘RIP New Jack. I grew up always into shoot interviews & every time I got to hear a New Jack story felt like the first time. Absolute legend in the game.’

A third person said, ‘I am genuinely surprised at the passing of New Jack, Some people you think are really gonna live forever, A hell of a one-off character and an underrated performer, Rest easy OG.’

Young’s father, an alcoholic who abused his mother, also died at a young age from a heart attack when the late wrestler was only five years old, MailOnline reports.

Our thoughts are with Young’s family and friends during this difficult time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

