Family Guy Creator Seth MacFarlane Donates $1 Million To Steve Irwin’s Wildlife Hospital
Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane has donated $1 million to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital as veterinarians continue to treat animals burned in bushfires.
The American actor is the latest celebrity to show his support for those struggling as a result of Australia’s bushfire crisis, which has destroyed homes and animal habitats across the country.
As a result of the crisis, Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital is said to be ‘busier than ever’ as it deals with an influx of rescued animals, including fruit bats and koalas.
The hospital was founded by Steve Irwin and his wife Terri in the early 2000s, before Steve passed away in 2006. Terri continues to work as a ‘Wildlife Warrior’ alongside the couple’s two children, Bindi and Robert.
In an effort to help the hospital deal with the recent influx of ‘patients affected by drought and bushfire’, MacFarlane donated a whopping $1 million.
The Wildlife Warriors took to Twitter to thank the actor and announce they had decided to name the hospital’s new ward the ‘Perry MacFarlane Intensive Care Ward’ in honour of the actor’s generosity. The building is thought to be named after MacFarlane’s mother, Ann Perry.
The tweet read:
We’re so pleased to announce that we will be naming our new Koala Intensive Care Unit in recognition of Seth’s generosity.
Plans for the Perry MacFarlane Intensive Care Ward are well underway and we’ll soon begin construction on this crucial expansion to the hospital.
Thank you for being a Wildlife Warrior, Seth!
Wildlife expert Steve is said to have come up with the term ‘Wildlife Warrior’ and used the phrase to describe those who ‘stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves’.
Terri also expressed her thanks to the Family Guy creator, explaining his donation will give the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital the resources to help more koalas.
She wrote:
Words cannot begin to express the heartfelt appreciation I have for @SethMacFarlane. This donation will enable us to not only treat more koalas, but to also more effectively treat koalas with burns and severe injuries.
Seth’s generosity gives me hope for the future of koalas.
Last week, Terri, Bindi and Robert thanked all those who have donated to the hospital for their support, explaining close to a billion animals have lost their lives as a result of bushfires.
The family are determined to continue their father’s mission in terms of caring for animals, as well as by aiding those working on the front lines to try and rescue as many creatures as possible.
