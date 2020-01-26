unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Family Guy Creator Seth MacFarlane Donates $1 Million To Steve Irwin’s Wildlife Hospital

by : Emily Brown on : 26 Jan 2020 17:00
Seth MacFarlane Donates $1 Million To Steve Irwin's Wildlife HospitalSeth MacFarlane Donates $1 Million To Steve Irwin's Wildlife HospitalPA Images

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane has donated $1 million to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital as veterinarians continue to treat animals burned in bushfires. 

Advert

The American actor is the latest celebrity to show his support for those struggling as a result of Australia’s bushfire crisis, which has destroyed homes and animal habitats across the country.

As a result of the crisis, Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital is said to be ‘busier than ever’ as it deals with an influx of rescued animals, including fruit bats and koalas.

The hospital was founded by Steve Irwin and his wife Terri in the early 2000s, before Steve passed away in 2006. Terri continues to work as a ‘Wildlife Warrior’ alongside the couple’s two children, Bindi and Robert.

Advert

In an effort to help the hospital deal with the recent influx of ‘patients affected by drought and bushfire’, MacFarlane donated a whopping $1 million.

Seth MacFarlane donates $1 million to Australia Wildlife HospitalSeth MacFarlane donates $1 million to Australia Wildlife HospitalPA Images

The Wildlife Warriors took to Twitter to thank the actor and announce they had decided to name the hospital’s new ward the ‘Perry MacFarlane Intensive Care Ward’ in honour of the actor’s generosity. The building is thought to be named after MacFarlane’s mother, Ann Perry.

The tweet read:

We’re so pleased to announce that we will be naming our new Koala Intensive Care Unit in recognition of Seth’s generosity.

Plans for the Perry MacFarlane Intensive Care Ward are well underway and we’ll soon begin construction on this crucial expansion to the hospital.

Thank you for being a Wildlife Warrior, Seth!

Wildlife expert Steve is said to have come up with the term ‘Wildlife Warrior’ and used the phrase to describe those who ‘stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves’.

Terri also expressed her thanks to the Family Guy creator, explaining his donation will give the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital the resources to help more koalas.

Advert

She wrote:

Words cannot begin to express the heartfelt appreciation I have for @SethMacFarlane. This donation will enable us to not only treat more koalas, but to also more effectively treat koalas with burns and severe injuries.

Seth’s generosity gives me hope for the future of koalas.

Last week, Terri, Bindi and Robert thanked all those who have donated to the hospital for their support, explaining close to a billion animals have lost their lives as a result of bushfires.

The family are determined to continue their father’s mission in terms of caring for animals, as well as by aiding those working on the front lines to try and rescue as many creatures as possible.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected] 

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Animals, Australia, Bushfires, Koala, Seth MacFarlane, steve irwin, Terri Irwin

Credits

Wildlife Warriors/Twitter and 1 other

  1. Wildlife Warriors/Twitter

    @WildlifeWarriors

  2. Terri Irwin/Twitter

    @TerriIrwin

 