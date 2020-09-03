Fan Carves Arnold Schwarzenegger Pipe And Arnie Gets In Touch To Buy It

Some things, you can just enjoy. If you’re dealing with global politics or a life or death situation, get a second or third opinion and be sceptical.

If someone posts a photo I sent them and people are enjoying it, absolutely do not call them a liar unless you have proof. In this case it doesn’t add anything.

And worse, it’s lazy. In this case, a quick look at my posts would have found the comment where I said I would sign a photo on my machine… Not believing anything you read is just as lazy and dumb as believing anything you read.