Fan Carves Arnold Schwarzenegger Pipe And Arnie Gets In Touch To Buy It

Arnold Schwarzenegger has once again proven his legendary status by gifting a fan a signed photo of him smoking from a pipe they had carved especially for him.
The actor and former Governor of California got in touch with the fan after they shared a picture of their creation on social media, alongside a caption explaining they had carved it for Schwarzenegger’s birthday.
Somehow, the 73-year-old stumbled across the now-viral post and commented beneath it, asking the carver if he could buy the pipe from them. Obviously, they were more than happy to oblige, offering to send it to the Terminator star – free of charge – as a gift.
The whole thing came to light on Reddit, when user RadonLab shared a picture of their carved pipe depicting Schwarzenegger’s character in The Terminator around a month ago.
The Hollywood star found the creation shortly afterwards, commenting beneath the post, ‘Wow. This is fantastic. It is beautiful. Would you sell this to me?’ The Reddit user swiftly replied: ‘I would like to give you this pipe. It would be a great honour for me. How can I contact you?’
Schwarzenegger wanted to offer something in return though, and so offered to send the pipe carver something other than money, saying ‘If you insist on giving it to me, I insist on sending you back a signed photo of me using it.’
The actor then told the fan to ‘send an email if that works for you’, adding, ‘You can send me a message and I’ll give you the details.’ And that’s exactly what must have happened, because yesterday, September 2, the same Reddit user updated their followers on what happened next.
‘I carved and gifted the Terminator pipe to Arnold [for his] birthday and he sent me a photo,’ the creator wrote, alongside a signed picture of the 73-year-old smoking from the pipe.
The photo was signed, ‘To Radon, Thank you for the great pipe! Arnold Schwarzenegger.’ The actor later commented again beneath the photo of the pipe, writing, ‘I love it. You’re really talented, and I can’t thank you enough!’ He also retweeted a viral tweet about the incident, writing, ‘It is a fantastic gift.’
Unsurprisingly, some Reddit users questioning the validity of the exchange, to which Schwarzenegger responded:
Some things, you can just enjoy. If you’re dealing with global politics or a life or death situation, get a second or third opinion and be sceptical.
If someone posts a photo I sent them and people are enjoying it, absolutely do not call them a liar unless you have proof. In this case it doesn’t add anything.
And worse, it’s lazy. In this case, a quick look at my posts would have found the comment where I said I would sign a photo on my machine… Not believing anything you read is just as lazy and dumb as believing anything you read.
Regardless of what anyone else thinks though, Schwarzenegger absolutely loved his pipe, and that’s all that matters.
Happy belated birthday, Arnold!
