Fans Applaud Billie Eilish After ‘Amazing’ Instagram Post

If you’re asking why Billie went from a 16yo wearing baggy clothes so gross men online wouldn’t sexualize her and would focus on her music, and is now 18yo and wants to embrace her sexuality and womanhood for herself and no one else, I would ask you if you are currently the same person or have the same view of sexuality as you did when you were 16.

Don’t forget this girl was a child in the spotlight and your comments about “old Billie” are both annoying and unproductive.