Fans Applaud Billie Eilish After ‘Amazing’ Instagram Post

by : Emily Brown on : 31 Jul 2021 15:24
Billie Eilish fans are singing their praises for the artist after she shared images of herself wearing a corset after previously speaking out about having a negative relationship with her body. 

Following her rise to stardom, the Bad Guy singer was often pictured out and about and during performances wearing baggy clothing; a look she has explained in the past stemmed from struggles with her body image.

In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, Eilish explained that she had previously self-harmed over her thoughts about her body, saying, : ‘The reason I used to cut myself was because of my body. To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body.’

She has become an advocate for normalising ‘real’ bodies, having reportedly previously shared a TikTok video from a user who stressed that ‘Guts are normal – they’re normal. Boobs sag, especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn’t real’, so when the singer shared images of her body on Instagram this week, fans were quick to applaud her.

The series of two images both showed Eilish with her head out of frame; the first showing her standing at what appeared to be a press event while the second showed her seated with her hands on her lap. In both images she wore a mauve corset with a black lace trim and a sheer cardigan.

The post received more than five million likes in just six hours, with one person responding to tell Eilish, ‘You seem more comfortable with yourself more than ever. keep doing you,’ while others branded the singer ‘amazing’ and ‘gorgeous’.

Though some people responded to the image to say they preferred the ‘old Billie’, one person argued Eilish is an adult who can wear what she likes.

They responded: 

If you’re asking why Billie went from a 16yo wearing baggy clothes so gross men online wouldn’t sexualize her and would focus on her music, and is now 18yo and wants to embrace her sexuality and womanhood for herself and no one else, I would ask you if you are currently the same person or have the same view of sexuality as you did when you were 16.

Don’t forget this girl was a child in the spotlight and your comments about “old Billie” are both annoying and unproductive.

The images came after the release of Eilish’s new studio album, Happier Than Ever, which she dropped yesterday, July 30.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123.

