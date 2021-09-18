Fans Baffled As Liam Gallagher Shares Picture Revealing He ‘Fell Out Of A Helicopter’

Alamy

Liam Gallagher has just shared a photo revealing his injuries after he ‘fell out of a helicopter’.

The 48-year-old shared the painful-looking images of his accident via Twitter following his headline performance at the Isle of Wight festival.

Advert 10

The singer captioned the tweet, ‘So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x’.

The attached photo shows blood on the Oasis star’s face along with a large plaster covering his nose.

Following the first photo, the Wonderwall singer tweeted, ‘What doesn’t kill ya makes ya TUFF GONG’ accompanied by a picture of a bottle of beer.

Advert 10

He’s since re-uploaded the original photo with another caption, ‘Got the cover shot for Nxt album c’mon you nose LG x’.

Fans of the 48-year-old were left confused by the tweet, with one Twitter user commenting, ‘How on earth do you manage to fall out of a helicopter Liam?’

Another added, ‘Falling out of a helicopter is the most Liam Gallagher thing ever.’

Advert 10

Meanwhile, a third wrote, ‘Bloody hell. I mean, not sure how one would fall out of a helicopter, but I wish you a speedy recovery x’.

Before sharing the photos, Gallagher gave a shout out to the Isle of Wight crowd he’d played to just before the accident, ‘Isle of white you were bonkers I love you stay safe and remember it’s not where your from it’s how many coronas you can have while eating mushy peas LG x’.