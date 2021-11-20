Fans Convinced Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian ‘Romance’ Is Staged As New Video Surfaces

@kimkardashian/Instagram/Alamy

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson delighted celeb watchers this week after appearing to confirm their widely rumoured romance.

The pair were papped holding hands and looking very coupled-up indeed as they celebrated Davidson’s birthday in Palm Springs on Tuesday, November 16.

Gossip has swirled around Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, ever since they were spotted looking cosy on a rollercoaster over the Halloween weekend, and this latest public display of affection would appear to make it official. However, not everyone is convinced.

A recent video shared by TikToker Alex Miranda-Weinstein, who often creates celeb-focused content, has led many fans to believe that the relationship is in fact staged.

The footage shows the ‘lovebirds’ getting out of the car and holding hands for a few seconds – just enough time for goss-worthy pics to be taken – before quickly letting go and walking in single formation.

Now, this all too brief hint of coupledom could of course be for a number of reasons. Maybe, for example, they spotted photographers lurking nearby and simply wanted to play it cool.

However, given the amount of publicity the apparently blossoming romance has generated for the Kardashian clan, many feel the famous family could just be feeding into the rumour mill. As a sceptical Miranda-Weinstein warned her followers, ‘don’t be fooled’.

Check it out below:

One person wrote:

So staged! They both look so uncomfortable and his giggles give it away.

Another commented:

Kris Jenner is a master mind.

Sources recently told Page Six that the new couple ‘want to keep it as private and low-key as possible’, and that there’s ‘no formal title’ as of yet.