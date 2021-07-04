Fans Flood Liam Payne With Support After He Shares Cryptic Post

Liam Payne/Instagram

Fans have rushed forward with support for One Direction’s Liam Payne after he posted a cryptic message online.

Taking to Instagram, Payne wrote, ‘Don’t let someone go if you really want to love them even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close we are always running out of time we never gain it’.

Advert 10

Another message simply read, ‘F*ck me I am wise’, while another read, ‘I love you, we calm’. His ex fiancée, model Maya Henry, was tagged in the stories.

Advert 10

This comes just one month after the 27-year-old singer broke off his engagement to Henry, and it would appear that the messages have revealed some of his feelings over the recent split.

Many fans have now come forward to offer their support for Payne after these recent messages, concerned that he may be struggling.

One person wrote:

Advert 10

Hope you doing okay! Remember that your fans always will love you and support you no matter what.

Another tweeted:

Liam I know it’s hard but you are one of the strongest people I know, you will make it and we will all be by your side. we love you Liam and we will never leave you alone, you can count on us. I know you can do it.

Advert 10

Another wrote: ‘Liam Payne, I hope you’re okay!! you are so strong and incredible, please take care ok? we love you.’