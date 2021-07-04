unilad
Advert

Fans Flood Liam Payne With Support After He Shares Cryptic Post

by : Julia Banim on : 04 Jul 2021 11:28
Fans Flood Liam Payne With Support After He Shares Cryptic PostLiam Payne/Instagram

Fans have rushed forward with support for One Direction’s Liam Payne after he posted a cryptic message online.

Taking to Instagram, Payne wrote, ‘Don’t let someone go if you really want to love them even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close we are always running out of time we never gain it’.

Advert

Another message simply read, ‘F*ck me I am wise’, while another read, ‘I love you, we calm’. His ex fiancée, model Maya Henry, was tagged in the stories.

Advert

This comes just one month after the 27-year-old singer broke off his engagement to Henry, and it would appear that the messages have revealed some of his feelings over the recent split.

Many fans have now come forward to offer their support for Payne after these recent messages, concerned that he may be struggling.

One person wrote:

Advert

Hope you doing okay! Remember that your fans always will love you and support you no matter what.

Another tweeted:

Liam I know it’s hard but you are one of the strongest people I know, you will make it and we will all be by your side. we love you Liam and we will never leave you alone, you can count on us. I know you can do it.

Advert

Another wrote: ‘Liam Payne, I hope you’re okay!! you are so strong and incredible, please take care ok? we love you.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Protestors Topple Queen Elizabeth And Victoria Statues After 1000 Indigenous Children Discovered In Mass Graves
News

Protestors Topple Queen Elizabeth And Victoria Statues After 1000 Indigenous Children Discovered In Mass Graves

Vera Wang Praised For ‘Eternal Youth’ As She Celebrates 72nd Birthday
Celebrity

Vera Wang Praised For ‘Eternal Youth’ As She Celebrates 72nd Birthday

Caster Semenya Can’t Defend Olympic Title Due To New Testosterone Rules
Sport

Caster Semenya Can’t Defend Olympic Title Due To New Testosterone Rules

AOC Condemns ‘Racist And Colonial’ Sha’Carri Richardson Marijuana Ban
News

AOC Condemns ‘Racist And Colonial’ Sha’Carri Richardson Marijuana Ban

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Celebrity, Instagram, no-article-matching

Credits

Liam Payne/Instagram

  1. Liam Payne/Instagram

    @liampayne

 