Fans Joke All Three Of Reese Witherspoon's Kids 'Took Her Face' PA Images

Every child bears some resemblance to their parents, but Reese Witherspoon’s fans are joking all three of her kids just straight up took her face.

I know that children looking like their parents is less surprising than a complete stranger showing similarities, but the likeness here is downright amazing.

While some kids might get their father’s nose or their mother’s hair, Ava, Deacon and Tennessee have adopted mum Reese’s face shape, eyes, eyebrows… basically everything that makes her look like the person we all recognise so well.

Reese Witherspoon PA

The actor shared a snap of her kids on Instagram for Mother’s Day, which took place in the US on Sunday, May 10, alongside the caption: ‘So lucky to be the Mama of this crew!’

For the record, yes, the photo also included her two dogs, but it’s just the human members of the ‘crew’ that share a likeness with Reese.

Check it out here:

The mum shares 20-year-old Ava and 16-year-old Deacon with her ex Ryan Phillippe, and her seven-year-old son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth.

Reese’s daughter Ava has drawn attention for the resemblance to her mum in the past, though the recent Instagram post proved she isn’t the only sibling impacted by her mother’s strong genes.

Fans were quick to point out how all three kids are the spitting image of their mum, with one writing:

Looking so much like their mum.

Another commented:

I cannot believe how much your kiddos look like you lucky them and I love the pink hair!!!

The image gained more attention after it was shared on Twitter, where one fan wrote: ‘The way they all took her face.’

Reese received so many comments about how her ‘beautiful’ children looked like her that I’m starting to feel a bit sorry for their dads – they obviously played a big role in creating the kids, but Reese seems to be getting most of the credit for their looks.

One Twitter user joked:

did Reese spawn these children herself or was there another person involved?

Ava’s appearance once again received most attention as fans dubbed her a ‘clone’ of her mum, with one commenting:

The boys definitely took her chin and only her chin. Her daughter stole her whole face.

Another tweeted:

her daughter is her actual clone

As it turns out, the strong genes don’t stop with Reese as images of her with her own mother, Betty, prove the looks run in the family.

Responding to the comment that Ava, Deacon and Tennessee took Reese’s face, one person replied: ‘And she took her moms’.

Even if Reese wasn’t famous, she could rest assured knowing her face will live on for decades to come, thanks to the fact there’s basically five versions of them out there, including her own, her kids’ and her mum’s. Uncanny!