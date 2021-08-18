Fans Recall Sean Lock’s Outrageously Rude Joke Following His Death

Channel 4

Fans of the late comedian Sean Lock are fondly remembering one of his outrageously rude jokes following the news of his passing.

Lock’s agent Off The Kerb Productions announced the comedian’s death today, August 18, after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The 58-year-old has appeared on a number of television shows over the years, including QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, as well as starring as a team captain on the series 8 Out of 10 Cats, hosted by Jimmy Carr.

In the wake of his death, fans of Lock have flooded social media with tributes and kind words about the comedian, with many recalling one particularly memorable joke he made on an episode of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown in 2019.

The quip came following a segment in which Rachel Riley joked about dressing as a Viking while going skiing, donning a long beard and a hat with horns while she explained that the getup was ‘warm’ and ‘comfortable’.

After seeing the presenter in her pink dress, beard and hat, Lock joked: ‘That’s a challenging w*nk’.

See the clip below:

The comment received a huge laugh from the audience at the time, but evidently still resonates with people today as social media users have been recalling the scene.

One person wrote: ‘*Well thats a challenging w*nk” will always be one of my fave sean lock moments on 8 out of 10 cats does countdown. RIP.’

Another commented: ‘Sean Lock’s “‘now that’s a challenging w*nk” comment on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown will stay with me forever. Rest in peace you fabulous b*stard.’

Jon Richardson, who served as Lock’s rival team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats, wrote on Twitter that he ‘idolised Sean as a comic long before’ becoming a comedian himself.

He continued: ‘Ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice. I’m devastated for his family today and sad for comedy that we have lost one of the very best. Undisputed, undefeated, carrot in a box champion. I will miss him.’

Lock’s agent announced the comedian died of cancer while surrounded by his family, which includes his wife and three children.

Rest in peace.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.