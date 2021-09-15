Fans Skeptical Of Britney Spears’ Update After Her Instagram Account Suddenly Disappeared

PA Images

Fans have cast doubts over a tweet shared to Britney Spears’ Twitter account after her Instagram page disappeared.

Throughout the #FreeBritney movement and the battle over Spears’ conservatorship, fans have turned to the singer’s Instagram account for updates and assurances over the wellbeing of the 39-year-old.

However, a quick search of ‘Britney Spears’ on Instagram now returns only fan pages and tribute sites, with a notice on the singer’s official page reading: ‘Sorry, this page isn’t available.’

Britney Spears/Instagram

The deletion of her account came two days after Spears announced her engagement to her partner Sam Asghari, and shortly after her father agreed to step down as her conservator. The final post on Spears’ Instagram read, in part: ‘I’ve waited 13 years and I’m counting for my freedom.’

Fans expressed their concern after the Instagram account then disappeared without warning, and a post designed to stem the questions only lead to further speculation.

After her Instagram was deleted, a post on Spears’ Twitter account appeared which read: ‘Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon.’

Though it’s not unusual for celebrities to take some time away from social media, fans have suggested instead that the removal of Spears’ Instagram is not her own doing.

One person wrote: ‘We’re not buying it. it’s her team who deleted her account cause they didn’t like that one post she made Abt the conservatorship and now they posted that on her Twitter so we won’t be suspicious and who tf deletes their account when taking a break?’

Another commented: ‘Y’all know Britney doesn’t control her social media accounts right? This likely isn’t even her. Either her dad or someone from the conservatorship team. Which is kinda creepy considering what’s been posted on her IG lately.’

Variety reports that representatives for the singer did not immediately respond to requests for comments, though one source cited by the outlet is said to have downplayed the deletion of the account as no big deal.

