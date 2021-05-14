Fantastic Beasts Actor Kevin Guthrie Jailed For Three Years For Sexual Assault

PA Images/Warner Bros. Pictures

Fantastic Beasts actor Kevin Guthrie has been jailed for three years for sexual assault.

It’s reported that the unnamed woman he assaulted was also an actor and that Guthrie assaulted her after a night out.

The assault is said to have taken place in Glasgow in 2017 after Guthrie went to ‘help’ the woman who fell unwell over the course of the evening.

The woman alleged Guthrie, 33, groped and performed sex acts on her while helping her to bed. He denied the allegations, but his DNA was reportedly found in the woman’s underwear.

According to STV TV, the Sunshine on Leith actor has been sentenced to three years in prison at Glasgow Sheriff Court today, May 14.

Sheriff Tom Hughes told the 33-year-old:

The court must show that women can be protected from domestic sexual offences. You were in a position of trust while she was in distress and unwell. This is a heinous crime – you were meant to be looking after her while she wasn’t able to look after herself.

‘She was unwell and thought her drink had been spiked elsewhere that night,’ Hughes continued. ‘The jury accepted that you committed these heinous crimes and the only appropriate sentence is imprisonment.’

In addition to his sentence that was given following the four-day trial, he will be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

According to reports, the assault took place at the flat of fellow-actor Scott Reid who helped Guthrie take the 29-year-old woman back to the flat. Reid reportedly called NHS 24 and left Guthrie in the room ‘to make sure she was OK’, BBC News reports.

Apparently Guthrie performed the acts while Reid – known for his feature in Line of Duty‘s fourth season, as well as Still Game – was out of the room.

During the trial, Guthrie expressed concerns that it could be ‘fatal’ for his acting career. He played Abernathy in both Fantastic Beasts movies and is thought to have been part of the third instalment of the franchise, which began filming last year.

Warner Bros. are yet to comment on the actor’s conviction.