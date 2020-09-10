Fawlty Towers Star John Cleese Accidentally Says ‘F*ck’ Live On Radio X

PC stuff started out as a good idea, which is, ‘Let’s not be mean to people,’ and I’m in favour of that despite my age. The main thing is to try to be kind. But that then becomes a sort of indulgence of the most over-sensitive people in your culture, the people who are most easily upset.

I don’t think we should organise a society around the sensibilities of the most easily upset people, because then you have a very neurotic society.