FBI Were Searching For Evidence Of Looting When They Raided Jake Paul’s Los Angeles Mansion
FBI and law enforcement officers who raided Jake Paul’s LA mansion on Wednesday, August 5, were reportedly searching for evidence of the Arizona mall looting the YouTuber has been linked to.
Paul, 23, was initially charged with trespassing and unlawful assembly after he was identified at Scottsdale Fashion Square mall back in May, where rioting and looting had taken place. A raid was also carried out at the Las Vegas home of Arman Izadi, Paul’s graffiti artist co-star.
An armed swat team carried out the raid at Paul’s home, with photos showing officers removing what appeared to be firearms from the property. Paul had not been home at the time of the raid.
You can learn more about this story in the following news clip:
A source close to Izadi has reportedly told the MailOnline that federal agents had taken computers and hard drives from the Las Vegas property and were searching for unreleased footage of Paul and Izadi at the mall looting.
According to this source, officers had also searched other properties during their investigation, however it is unclear who these other homes belonged to.
The source told the Mail Online:
It seems they wanted to get their hands on technology to review any footage that may not have been released. That is what seems to be out of control. Why is it so aggressive for just that?
It was a shock to everyone. You just don’t see that every day, these huge SWAT teams. Everybody there was detained while they secured the property.
[…] They asked [Izadi] a lot of questions. They were asking him things pertaining to why they were in Arizona.
We don’t fully understand how misdemeanor trespassing charges turned into a federal investigation.
The Phoenix FBI office made the following statement on Wednesday, August 5:
The FBI is investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020.
This morning the FBI executed federal search warrants in California and Las Vegas, Nevada in connection with this investigation. The search warrant affidavits are sealed and we are, therefore, prohibited from commenting further.
Scottsdale Police stated:
Misdemeanor charges for Jake Paul, Arman Izadi and Andrew Leon related to their involvement in the May 30, 2020 Scottsdale Fashion Square riots are being dismissed without prejudice today.
It is in the best interest of the community to dismiss misdemeanor charges without prejudice so that a federal criminal investigation can be completed. Scottsdale retains the option to refile charges depending on the outcome of the federal investigation.
Paul has denied taking part in any looting. and in a tweeted statement said he had simply wanted to document everything that was happening to ‘share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighbourhood we travelled through’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Arizona, Arman Izadi, Calabasas, FBI, Jake Paul, Las Vegas, Looting, Los Angeles, Now