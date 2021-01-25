FKA Twigs Says Shia LaBeouf Threatened To Crash Car And Strangled Her In Public
After filing a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs has said that the actor threatened to crash her car and strangle her in public.
News broke last month that the singer was suing her ex-boyfriend LaBeouf and alleged ‘relentless abuse’, sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress.
FKA Twigs – real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett – has since further opened up about her relationship with The Peanut Butter Falcon actor while featuring on Louis Theroux’s Grounded podcast.
Speaking to Theroux, the Two Weeks singer explained the moment she realised she needed to get out of the relationship.
She said: ‘After the incident driving back from the desert where he was threatening to crash the car unless I said I loved him, and ended up basically strangling me in public at a gas station and nobody did anything. That was a really low moment for me because I felt like I’d never be believed.’
As per Dazed, FKA Twigs continued:
I remember going back to where I was staying and calling an abused women’s helpline, and her reaction to me was so serious. She was like, ‘OK, from what you’ve said, it feels to me like you’re in an unsafe place. Does your abuser know where you are? Who have you told about this?’
It felt really like… somebody is taking this so seriously and wants to get me somewhere safe, and that was a really massive wake-up call. That was the time when I realised, ‘I need a lot of help to get out of this’.
The singer went on to explain that she started attending therapy twice a week and, as a consequence, found herself able to leave her relationship with LaBeouf a few months later.
She explained, ‘I had to spend a lot of time before I could leave, just trying to gather enough of myself together so that I knew when I left, I really wouldn’t go back.’
LaBeouf preivously responded to allegations against him from an earlier incident, and stated that he has ‘no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression’.
In am earlier statement to The New York Times, LaBeouf said, ‘I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me.’
The 34-year-old concluded, ‘I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.’
You can listen to FKA Twigs’ full interview with Louis Theroux here.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline Refuge on 0808 2000 247.
Topics: Celebrity, Abuse, Louis Theroux, Shia LaBeouf