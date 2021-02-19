FKA Twigs Shuts Down Interviewer Asking Why She Didn’t Leave Shia LaBeouf

CBS

In the first televised interview since she came forward with allegations of abuse against Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs had a defiant answer when asked why she didn’t leave him.

‘We have to stop asking that question. I’m not going to answer that question anymore because the question should really be to the abuser: ‘Why are you holding someone hostage with abuse?,’ Twigs told her interviewer, Gayle King.

‘People say, ‘Oh, it can’t have been that bad, because she would’ve left’. And it’s like, no, because it was that bad, I couldn’t leave,’ Twigs added.

Despite having a successful career, financial security and a stable network of support, she still fell victim to abuse, Twigs said in a separate interview with Elle this week.

‘People wouldn’t think that it would happen to a woman like me. The biggest misconception is, ‘Well, you’re smart. If it was that bad, why didn’t you leave?’ It can happen to anyone,’ she said.

Speaking to King on CBS This Morning, Twigs said LaBeouf’s apology in response to her allegations is a form of gaslighting and reminds her of his behaviour during their relationship.

After Twigs publicly sued her ex-boyfriend for abuse, sexual battery, assault and emotional distress late last year, LaBeouf issued a statement that neither denied nor confirmed the abuse.

He said, ‘I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done. As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking.’

Twigs told King, ‘I think it reminds me of some of the gaslighting I experienced when I was with him. The taking some of the blame, but not all of it and then denying it.

‘Abusers use gaslighting, which is where somebody minimises your experience and alters your narrative and [doesn’t listen] to you and denying your experience,’ she added.

In a recent court filing, LaBeouf’s attorney said he ‘denies generally and specifically each and every allegation’ in the complaint against him.

Also in the interview, Twigs said the signs of abuse started subtly, but they were always present from the beginning.

She alleged that he would often start fights with her and accuse her of doing things she hadn’t.

‘Nothing was ever true but I would really doubt myself. It’s just this constant availability and everything’s centred around them and I think, that’s why I wanted to come out and talk about this because the signs really are from the beginning,’ she told King.