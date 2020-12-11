FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf Citing ‘Relentless Abusive Relationship’

PA

FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, alleging ‘relentless abuse’, sexual battery, assault and emotional distress.

The filing claims there were numerous incidents in which she was abused by the actor, including an alleged assault outside of a gas station in California during 2019.

Additionally, she claimed that he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

In a statement to The New York Times, Twigs said what she went through with LaBeouf was the worst thing she has ever been through in her whole life.

‘I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody,’ she said.

‘I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency,’ she added.

As per TMZ, Twigs said she is not suing the actor for monetary gain, but rather because she wants to warn other women: ‘Shia LaBeouf hurts women.’

In one email to the New York Times, LaBeouf said he has has been abusive to himself and everyone around him.

Shia LaBeouf wins screenwriting award PA Images

The actor said:

I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.

Another former girlfriend of the actor, stylist Karolyn Pho, told The New York Times that she had ‘tumultuous experiences’ with him.

In another email, LaBeouf said that many of the allegations against him ‘are not true’ but he wanted to give both women ‘the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things [he has] done’.

