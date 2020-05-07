Florence Pugh Defends 21-Year Age Gap With Zach Braff
Actor Florence Pugh has defended her relationship with fellow actor Zach Braff.
While it’s nothing new people always commenting on the decisions of those in the public eye, 24-year-old Pugh has had enough of people commenting on one thing in particular.
It’s thought the Little Women actor has been dating Braff for over a year and, despite critics continuously commenting on the 21 year age gap between the pair, they still seem to be happy as Larry.
However, after people are still chiming in on their relationship, Pugh spoke out in a recent interview and said that she has the right to date whoever she wants – and she’s 100% right.
Pugh has risen to fame quickly in the last year or so after starring in some huge films – but it’s a shame people seem to have more to say about her relationship than they do her work.
Speaking to ELLE UK, she said she understands part of being in the spotlight is having people comment on your private life, but that she doesn’t understand why people can display such ‘hate and opinions’.
In the interview, Pugh said:
I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to.
I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre. I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life.
She added:
I know that part of being in the spotlight is that people might invade your privacy and have opinions on it, but it’s bizarre that normal folk are allowed to display such hate and opinions on a part of my life that I’m not putting out there.
It’s a strange side of fame that you’re allowed to be torn apart by thousands of people even though you didn’t put that piece of you out there. My point to all this is that isn’t it odd that a stranger can totally tear apart someone’s relationship and it’s allowed?
Florence opened up about one recent incident in particular when she posted a photo of Zach on social media wishing her boyfriend a happy birthday.
Sharing the sweet photo of Zach led next to his dog, she wrote:
Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey. April 6th and we’re celebrating hard! Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!
Florence explained how she was then inundated with comments on the photograph, a large majority of which were abusive.
Explaining the upsetting ordeal, Florence said:
I posted a photo in honour of Zach’s birthday and I wrote a birthday message underneath. Within about eight minutes of the photo being posted, I had about 70 percent of the comments hurling abuse and being horrid — basically bullying someone on my page.
It is the first time in my entire Instagram life that I’ve had to turn off the comments on my page. I’ve never been an Instagram page that encourages that. I’ve never been an Instagram page that likes that toxic vibe.
I will not allow that behaviour on my page. I’m not about that. It makes me upset.
It’s a shame Florence felt the need to have to defend her relationships with Zach, but hopefully this interview will home in to fans that it’s not their place to be commenting on it.
