Florence Pugh Defends Relationship With Zach Braff After Receiving Abusive Comments

PA Images

Florence Pugh has once again hit back at those criticising her relationship with Zach Braff, telling them, ‘It’s my life.’

The 25-year-old actor has opened up about what she described as a campaign of ‘bullying’ towards her, saying she thinks it ‘bugs people’ that her choice of partner is ‘not who they expected’.

Zach Braff/Instagram

‘It’s my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story,’ she told The Sunday Times of her relationship with the Scrubs star, who is 21 years her senior. ‘I want to also be a person!’

Pugh first spoke out against people attacking her relationship after receiving abuse in the comments of a post celebrating Braff’s 46th birthday last year.

In a video posted a few days later, Pugh said, ‘About 70% of the comments were hurling abuse, being horrid, and basically bullying someone on my page. I will not allow that behavior on my page.’

‘I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love. It is not your place and really it has nothing to do with you,’ she told her followers.

The Black Widow star has since disabled comments on Instagram posts that feature Braff, and says that while she’s fine with people disliking her, she doesn’t want her social media accounts to be a place where people go to ‘bully for the sake of bullying’.

PA Images

‘It’s so weird to me to go on to someone’s page and sh*t on it,’ she said. ‘It’s such an odd thing that we’ve become OK with in the past 10 years of social media. The thing is, people want Instagram to be a nicer place, they want to see nice things. They want to be inspired and they want to be happy. I don’t mind you not liking me, that’s absolutely fine. In which case don’t follow me.’

Pugh was speaking ahead of the release of Black Widow – which is set to hit cinemas more than a year after it was initially scheduled – in which she plays Yelena, a sister figure to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.

The actor revealed that she was inspired to join the Marvel movie because of its feminist message, describing it as a film ‘for all women’.

‘It’s not just about women being powerful and strong, it’s all about women needing to carry on and survive,’ she explained.