Floyd Mayweather ‘Refuses Boy’s Picture Request’ Over Painted Nails

Footage appears to show former boxer Floyd Mayweather turning down a photo request from a male fan because he was wearing nail varnish.

The encounter took place when Mayweather was in attendance at the Clippers vs. Grizzlies basketball game on Sunday, October 24, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

While at the game, Mayweather is believed to have been approached by a teenage fan who hopped onto the court to ask the promoter to take a picture with him.

Footage shared by TMZ appears to have captured the aftermath of the request, showing Mayweather walking through a busy crowd and saying, ‘You got painted nails, I don’t take pictures with guys with no painted nails.’

The video shows the fan being asked to ‘back up’ by Mayweather’s bodyguard, though he continued to film him walking away before turning the camera to himself and accusing the boxer of being a ‘homophobe’.

Addressing his viewers, he continued, ‘You guys saw that first bro, Floyd doesn’t want to take a picture with me because my nails are painted. Bruh, really?!”

The fan, who has not been named, later sent a picture to TMZ that showed his nails covered with chipped black polish.

Other people at the game have claimed Mayweather didn’t seem to have an issue with taking pictures in general, as he was reportedly seen posing and smiling with another fan after the basketball game came to an end. However, a representative for the former boxer has claimed he turned down the photo request because he was in a rush to leave the game.

The representative added that the accusation of Mayweather being homophobic couldn’t be further from the truth, though the 44-year-old has come under fire in the past for using a homophobic slur during a confrontation with Conor McGregor.

He later issued an apology for the word he used while speaking to McGregor, saying he ‘didn’t want to be negative towards lesbians or gays when [he] said something to him’.

Mayweather retired from boxing in 2017 after having won 15 major titles and securing an unbeaten record of 50-0.