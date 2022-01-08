Footage Of Molly-Mae Being Shocked At The Length Of A Shift In Her Own Factory Has Resurfaced

Alamy/@AvaSantina/Twitter

Footage has resurfaced of Molly-Mae Hague shocked after learning the length of a shift in a Pretty Little Thing factory.

The former Love Island contestant has been the subject of controversy after her comments on Steven Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO podcast, where she claimed ‘we all have the same 24 hours in a day’ and ‘you’re given one life, and it’s down to you what you do with it…. you can literally go in any direction’.

Advert 10

Hague, who was announced as the fashion company’s creative director following her appearance on the reality show, has faced intense criticism, with many calling her out for being ‘tone-deaf’ and likening her comments to saying ‘if you’re homeless, buy a house’.

The clip, originally part of a longer YouTube video in 2019 showing a ‘day in the life of a PLT employee’, shows Hague preparing for a shift. Initially, she says she’s working the 2.00-10.00pm shift, before realising she’s actually there from 1.00pm to 1.00am. ’12 hours? I’ll be on the floor like this by 1.00am… Jesus, right okay,’ she reacts.

Considering her recent comments, it’s attracted mockery across social media. ‘This is the hard work she’s talking about girlies,’ Ava Santina tweeted. ‘We’ve all got the same 24 hours – that’s two of those twelve hour shifts,’ another user wrote. ‘Saying all that in them vids then being shocked by a 12 hour shift… she’s f*cking no idea. Gobshite,’ a third wrote.

Advert 10

At the end of the full video, Hague says she takes ‘her hat off to the people that work there day in, day out, packing all the packages. It’s not an easy job. I think if I was working there properly and doing it how you are meant to do it, it would be a lot stricter. It’s very regiment in there.’

Amid the criticism, her reps released a lengthy statement defending her comments, while Bartlett hit out at gender double standards and claimed Hague was being held to overly high standards.