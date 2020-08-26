Former Disney Actor Bella Thorne Shatters OnlyFans Record By Earning $1 Million In 24 Hours
Bella Thorne’s record-breaking OnlyFans debut racked up $1 million – in just 24 hours.
The 22-year-old former Disney star opened her account on Wednesday, August 19, last week, following in the recent footsteps of WAP rapper Cardi B and The Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan.
The actress, singer, model and influencer has also already earned $2 million since signing up to OnlyFans, a subscription-based service generally associated with adult content – although that’s not necessarily the case for Thorne.
As reported by Page Six, not only did Thorne become the only creator to make $1 million in the space of their first day on the platform, she briefly crashed OnlyFans’ website when she joined.
To see Thorne’s content, you’ll have to pay $20 a month or fork out $102 for a six-month subscription. She recently confirmed on Twitter there would be no nudity on her account, although she’s open to more adult, suggestive content – when she asked fans what they’d like to see in a recent poll, tongue teasing, lingerie, booty, showering and twerking were among the answers.
In an interview with PAPER, the Assassination Nation star explained: ‘OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me.’
While also speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Thorne revealed her OnlyFans page was linked to research for a new movie with acclaimed director Sean Baker, of Tangerine and The Florida Project fame.
In a text message, she told the publication:
It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently. What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans?
How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life – if you want it to, of course.
While Thorne said she plans to star in the film, written and directed by Baker, the filmmaker declined to comment. One source close to the production said the project was ‘very early in its development – in its infancy – and probably years away from turning into anything’.
For now, her OnlyFans page is designed to be a place to ‘really just be more personal with my fans’, with personal ‘good night and good morning messages’ and other tailored content.
Back in 2018, Thorne said one of her dreams is ‘to win an Oscar – that’s the thing that I’ve always wanted… it goes up every year on my vision board’. Maybe her OnlyFans graft will pave the way to Academy success.
