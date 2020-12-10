Former Pro Golfer Paige Spiranac Slams Logan Paul After Fans Send Her Death Threats

_paige.renee/Instagram/loganpaul/Instagram

A former pro golfer, Paige Spiranac, has revealed that Logan Paul’s followers sent her death threats after she called out the YouTuber for filming the body of an apparent suicide victim.

Speaking on her Apple podcast this week, Spiranac said she ‘hates’ Paul, and that his confirmed fight against Floyd Mayweather is a ‘money grab’.

Spiranac alleged that she was sent death threats by Paul’s fans shortly after she gave an anti-bullying talk in 2018 at a school.

She told her podcast, Playing A Round With Paige Renee, that the talk took place right after Paul had ‘filmed a guy committing suicide in this forest’.

Paul faced a wave of backlash in 2018, when he posted a video showing him and his friends at the Aokigahara forest at the base of Mount Fuji, known to be a frequent site of suicides.

As they enter the forest, the group comes across a man’s body. Whilst expressing shock, Paul also proceeds to make jokes, which viewers branded as ‘disrespectful’ and ‘disgusting’.

When asked for her thoughts on the controversy at the time, the golfer said:

If you have a large following of a younger viewing audience, you have to be careful with the content that you put out there, and I think he should have been punished more by YouTube or his sponsors, or there needed to be some form of consequence bigger than what he got.

She said these comments led to her receiving death threats by kids at the high school.

She said:

And so ever since then I have hated him. Because if that’s the fan base he has, where you criticize him, you [are] literally going to have people attack you, not just silly stupid schoolboy bullying but horrible, horrible things, I just don’t think they are really good people.

Shortly after posting the video to his YouTube, Paul released an apology. He said: ‘I’ve made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgement and I don’t expect to be forgiven. I’m simply here to apologize.’

As for the Mayweather fight, which is set to take place in February 2021, Spiranac said: ‘It’s a money grab.’

‘There is going to be so much money thrown for that fight. It’s insane that people actually want to see this happening. It’s insane to see someone with a YouTube following or social following can make this happen,’ she added.