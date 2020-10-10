Former Rapper Logic Pays Record-Breaking $226,000 For Pokémon Card PA/Cardhops/Twitter

Everyone wants to catch ’em all when it comes to Pokémon, but few people would be willing to shell out more than a quarter of a million dollars in order to do so.

Someone who is willing to spend that much on a piece of card is former rapper and Twitch star Logic, who proved his dedication to the game when he purchased a super-rare, first edition Charizard.

Numerous players of the Pokémon Trading Card Game tried to get their hands on the card when it went up for auction, with bidding quickly escalating into hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to TMZ, Logic ultimately came out on top when the bidding ended yesterday, October 9, with the auction concluding at $226,000.

Card investing company Cardhops revealed Logic’s purchase broke the record for the highest price the Charizard card has sold for, and business analyst Darren Rovell confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: ‘Beats record for the card by more than $50,000.’

This particular Charizard card is so rare because it’s shadowless, meaning the typical shadow on the right side of the art is absent.

Charizard has been a coveted Pokémon since the card’s release in 1997, and it remains the most sought-after monster from the original base set, Dexerto reports.

Logic’s recent Pokémon spending spree went beyond the rare Charizard card though, as yesterday he also revealed he’d spent $23,000 on a base set booster box from 1999.

Revealing he’d found another – though less rare – Charizard inside, he wrote:

Just opened a $23k Pokemon base set box! Only a few back in but look what I pulled!!

They say money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy rare Pokémon items, and for Logic it seems the two go hand in hand.

