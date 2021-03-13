Former The Talk Host Says Sharon Osbourne Complained She Was ‘Too Ghetto’

CBS

Holly Robinson Peete has spoken out about Sharon Osbourne and claims the former X-Factor judge said she was ‘too ghetto’.

Osbourne has come under fire in recent days after defending Piers Morgan for his controversial comments on Meghan Markle.

The 68-year-old defended her ‘friend’ Morgan while presenting The Talk this week, and was later accused of gaslighting her Black co-host Sheryl Underwood during the heated discussion.

Now former The Talk presenter Holly Robinson Peete has spoke out about Osbourne as well and claims she’s only bringing this up now in light of the ‘disrespectful condescending tone’ she recently took with co-host Underwood.

Robinson Peete left the show in 2011 after its first season.

She wrote on Twitter yesterday, March 12:

I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too “ghetto” for #theTalk…then I was gone. I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because… she HAD to.

The actor quote tweeted another post that read, ‘No one listened when Holly Robinson Peete called out Sharon Osbourne’s thinly veiled racism. And now it’s right here on Twitter for all to see. Believe Black women.’

People commented the tweet offering their apologies for the way she claims to have been treated during her time on The Talk. Someone said, ‘I’m sorry about the racial abuse you had to endure from @MrsSOsbourne. This is unacceptable @CBS.’

Another person wrote, ‘That upsets me. Regal, refined, beautiful, intelligent, caring, upstanding, loving. These are the things that come to mind and I’m just a fan. I know your family would have even more amazing things so say. So how that word ever became associated with you is ridiculous and a lie.’

While Osbourne is yet to respond to Robinson Peete’s claims, she has since issued a statement about the discussion she had with co-host Underwood and she said that she does not condone racism.