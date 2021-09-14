unilad
Advert

Frank Ocean Brings Giant Green Robot Baby To Met Gala

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 14 Sep 2021 16:56
Frank Ocean Brings Giant Green Robot Baby To Met GalaPA Images

Singer Frank Ocean brought a giant green robot baby to this year’s Met Gala, and no one really knows why.

Ocean, real name Christopher Edwin Breaux, attended the A-list event last night, September 13, and his date was quite different to everyone else’s.

Advert

For starters, it was a robot, secondly, it was a baby, and thirdly, it was bright green.

To coordinate with his new, green friend, Ocean boasted bright green hair himself, while wearing black trousers, a black Prada jacket and a statement silver necklace.

Frank Ocean (PA)PA Images

The Pyramids singer may have been giving the nod to Dreamworks’ Shrek by bringing the strange robot baby with him, as his cap appeared to boast the Dreamworks logo on it of a boy sitting on a crescent moon with a fishing rod. The cap had ‘Dreamcore’ written on it.

Advert

Dreamworks aside, Ocean could have brought the odd plus one to the event to draw attention to his new brand, Homer, as his robot baby was decked out in a onesie printed with a pattern from Homer’s selection of silk scarves.

Homer has recently announced a collaboration with Prada, Harper’s Bazaar reports. It isn’t thought Ocean’s outfit was a piece from the collaboration, however, as it appears as if the new project will focus on the fashion house’s anorak, backpack and belt bag, which will be ‘reimagined’ by Homer.

Vogue‘s red carpet host Keke Palmer addressed the elephant in the room, or the baby robot in the room, should we say, and asked how his ensemble related to this year’s theme of American independence.

Advert

He said, ‘Movie magic. America. I don’t know,’ before proceeding to say that both he and the baby were ‘star stuck’ as they were big fans of Palmer’s.

Strange robot baby or not, it was inevitable Ocean was going to make waves at this year’s Gala due to the fact he rarely attends such high-profile events.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Emma Raducanu’s Tennis Journey While Battling Mental Health Issues Is An Inspiration To Us All
Featured

Emma Raducanu’s Tennis Journey While Battling Mental Health Issues Is An Inspiration To Us All

Lottery Winner Gives Away Almost $1 Million In Just Over A Month
Life

Lottery Winner Gives Away Almost $1 Million In Just Over A Month

Pre-Trial Hearing For Sex Assault Claim Against Prince Andrew To Be Held Today
News

Pre-Trial Hearing For Sex Assault Claim Against Prince Andrew To Be Held Today

Conor McGregor ‘Tried To Fight’ Machine Gun Kelly At VMAs
Music

Conor McGregor ‘Tried To Fight’ Machine Gun Kelly At VMAs

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, Fashion

Credits

Harper's Bazaar

  1. Harper's Bazaar

    Frank Ocean Brought Movie Magic to the Met Gala

 