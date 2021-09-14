Frank Ocean Brings Giant Green Robot Baby To Met Gala

PA Images

Singer Frank Ocean brought a giant green robot baby to this year’s Met Gala, and no one really knows why.

Ocean, real name Christopher Edwin Breaux, attended the A-list event last night, September 13, and his date was quite different to everyone else’s.

For starters, it was a robot, secondly, it was a baby, and thirdly, it was bright green.

To coordinate with his new, green friend, Ocean boasted bright green hair himself, while wearing black trousers, a black Prada jacket and a statement silver necklace.

The Pyramids singer may have been giving the nod to Dreamworks’ Shrek by bringing the strange robot baby with him, as his cap appeared to boast the Dreamworks logo on it of a boy sitting on a crescent moon with a fishing rod. The cap had ‘Dreamcore’ written on it.

Dreamworks aside, Ocean could have brought the odd plus one to the event to draw attention to his new brand, Homer, as his robot baby was decked out in a onesie printed with a pattern from Homer’s selection of silk scarves.

Homer has recently announced a collaboration with Prada, Harper’s Bazaar reports. It isn’t thought Ocean’s outfit was a piece from the collaboration, however, as it appears as if the new project will focus on the fashion house’s anorak, backpack and belt bag, which will be ‘reimagined’ by Homer.

Vogue‘s red carpet host Keke Palmer addressed the elephant in the room, or the baby robot in the room, should we say, and asked how his ensemble related to this year’s theme of American independence.

He said, ‘Movie magic. America. I don’t know,’ before proceeding to say that both he and the baby were ‘star stuck’ as they were big fans of Palmer’s.

Strange robot baby or not, it was inevitable Ocean was going to make waves at this year’s Gala due to the fact he rarely attends such high-profile events.